LOL: Gaurav Gera hosts comedy reality show 'Hasi Ka HAHAkaar'

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera has been roped in to host the comedy reality show 'Hasi Ka HAHAkaar'.

In each episode Gaurav and a famous comedian will be interacting virtually with budding social-media comedy influencers.

Gaurav, who started his career two decades ago with TV shows such as 'Life Nahin Hai Laddoo' and 'Ssshhhh…Koi Hai', shares the concept of this comedy reality show.