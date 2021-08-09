'LOL Tamil: Enga Siri Paappom' to pay homage to late actor Vivek

"LOL Tamil: Enga Siri Paappom" will showcase actor Shiva and Vivek as the hosts, with ten comedians including Maya S. Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini pitted against each other under the same roof. The show will stream on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) After the success of "LOL: Hasee Toh Phasee" in Hindi, a Tamil version will soon hit the host digital platform. The unscripted show was shot before actor Vivek's demise and will give his fans one last chance to see him on the screen.

Paying homage to Vivek, Amazon Prime Video India's Head of India Originals Aparna Purohit said: "This is an emotional moment for us. While we are yet to come to terms with his loss, we feel extremely fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with Vivek Sir. 'LOL: Enga Siri Paappom' is a special tribute to him and his fans. Vivek sir will continue to live on in our hearts and memories."

"Our audiences enjoyed the Hindi format of the show, 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse' that premiered in April this year and with deep humility, we announce the Tamil version of this international format. Created exclusively in Tamil, 'LOL: Enga Siri Paappom' has an illustrious line up of some of Tamil Nadu's most popular comedians as our contestants. Alongside Vivek Sir, Shiva, one of the most prolific comedians, is joining us as host and referee on the show. We are confident that the show will bring in the much-needed respite and have the audiences hooked and entertained."

Shiva, a well-known RJ turned actor and co-host of the series, said: "'LOL- Enga Siri Paappom' is very close to my heart since it was my last shoot with legendary actor and my favorite entertainer, Vivek Sir. With his versatility and charm, Vivek Sir has already added that extra dose of fun making this show a wholesome entertainer. I had a wonderful time co-hosting the show with him. Unique, fresh and packed with hilarious punches, this unscripted comedy reality show promises unlimited entertainment to the viewers. I am thrilled to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and bring this unique unscripted show for our Tamil audiences across the world."

The ten contestants will be competing against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives - to make others in the house laugh and ensure that they do not laugh themselves. There is however only one simple rule - you laugh, you lose! The last one standing gets the title and takes home a whopping cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The six-episode unscripted reality comedy series will stream on August 27 on Amazon Prime Video.

