Lollu Sabha Maran is fine, don't believe rumors!

We had reported on Wednesday about the sad demise of Ghilli, Vettaikkaran , and Kuruvi actor Maran due to the COVID19 infection. But a few media houses had used the pic of Lollu Sabha Maran who had shared screen space with Santhanam in films like A1: Accused No 1.

Now, Lollu Sabha Maran has posted a video on his social networking pages and clarified that he is doing fine. He also requested the media to verify and post the right news.

The actor asked the general public to be safe and follow all the necessary guidelines of the Government.

This mishap on Lollu Sabha Maran has panicked many and some of his close friends are said to have called up the actor to know about his well-being.