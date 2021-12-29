Long queues at Metro stations after new Covid-19 curbs

Hundreds of passengers travel from Ghaziabad and Noida to Delhi. Because of the new curbs, they are reaching their destinations late.

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Commuters faced a harrowing time as long queues could be seen outside Metro stations since the imposition of the new curbs in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the national capital.

Amit Tyagi, a passenger who had been waiting outside the Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Stop) Metro Station said that he has been waiting in the queue for the past 20 minutes.

Another passenger Kamalkant said that he had to go to Sadar and had been standing in the queue for the past 15 minutes.

Whatever decision the government has taken is okay, but two yards distance is not being maintained, Kamalkant added.

Manibhushan, who was waiting at Rithala Metro station, said: "Restrictions have been imposed suddenly, buses are not stopping, need to go to office. Have been standing at the same spot for the past 25 minutes and entering the metro station can take one more hour."

The waiting time for commuters on the Delhi Metro has been increased. Only ten to 15 passengers are being allowed to enter the station in one go.

As per the new curbs, Delhi Metro will run with 50 per cent seating capacity, standing will not be permitted, schools, colleges, cinema halls and gyms will be closed, shops selling non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis.

If you want to reach your office on time, then it is advisable to start two hours early from home. If work is not urgent, avoid travelling in Delhi Metro to reach your destination on time.

Of the 712 Metro station gates, only 444 are open.

