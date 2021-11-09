Looking forward to celebrate 'socially distant' Chhath Puja in Patna: Pankaj Tripathi

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Actor Pankaj Tripathi is extremely happy to celebrate this year's Chhath Puja with his family members at his home in Patna, Bihar.



However, he is quite cautious at the same time, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am currently in Bihar only and I am immensely happy to celebrate this year's Chhath Puja in my hometown after so many years. Chhath Puja is the biggest festival in Bihar. We all people meet and worship nature throughout the four-day festival together. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my family will keep it low-key only. We will avoid performing the rituals in crowded places. Instead of going to the riverside, we will create a small pool system at our home and offer prayers to the sun god from there only," Pankaj told ANI.

He also urged his fans to be responsible while celebrating the festival.

"Though coronavirus cases have dropped, we should not take the situation lightly. One should take proper precautions while heading out to celebrate the festival," Pankaj added.

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival starts with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and concludes with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021.

From worshipping the sun to making satwik food including kheer with gud, thekua and arwa chawal, and hopping from one stall to another in melas, people celebrate Chhath puja in their own special ways.

Pankaj has several memorable childhood memories attached to the festival. As a kid, he used to participate in several plays organised in his village Belsand.

"After Chhath Puja, a special play used to stage in my village in Belsand. As a kid, every year I would go there and perform in front of many devotees. I consider those plays as my first school of acting. Acting in those plays sowed the seed and it was the first step I took towards realising my passion," Pankaj shared. (ANI)

