'Looop Lapeta' to hit screens on Oct 22

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 9th, 2021, 10:27:13hrs
Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have announced the release date of their film Looop Lapeta. The film has been slated to hit screens on October 22.

Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to "brace" themselves for the comic thriller.

"Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !" posted Taapsee.

Tahir wrote: "Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!"

Taapsee has been treating her fans regularly with stills and snippets about the film.

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.

