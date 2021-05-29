Lopamudra Das: Stint as TV journo in real life helped live the role in 'Maharani'

"Since I was a TV journalist and used to cover every beat -- be it politics or entertainment -- I didn't have to prepare much for this role. I exactly knew the tone and throw. That's why when I auditioned for this character, I was quite confident and got selected immediately," Lopamudra said.

The actress, who had earlier tried comedy on the tele-series "Yeh Teri Galiyan", considers herself lucky to have got this opportunity to work with National Award-winning filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who has helmed films such as "Phas Gaye Re Obama", "Jolly LLB" and "Jolly LLB 2".

"I consider myself lucky to have got the opportunity to work with a director like him so early in my career," she said of Kapoor, creator of the series.

The young actress says she also had a gala time shooting with Huma Qureshi, who stars as the protagonist of the series. Directed by Karan Sharma, "Maharani" is a 10-episode series set in Bihar of the nineties, and tries recreating the explosive political scene of the state in that era, through the story of an illiterate woman who is forced to become chief minister after her husband has to vacate the position after an attack on his life.

