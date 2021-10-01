Lorde lauds 'Golden Microphone' for amplifying her voice to fight climate change

New York, Oct 1 (IANS) Lorde was recognized at Variety's Power of Women event for her efforts on behalf of 350 Aotearoa, an organization "whose commitment to ending fossil fuel-driven projects back home is truly inspiring,", reports Variety.com

Introduced by Hunter Schafer, the model, LGBTQ advocate and star of HBO's 'Euphoria', who said: "In the past year, Lorde has used her powerful words, sounds, and presence to promote environmentalism and raise awareness about the growing issue of climate change. To so many of us young people, this is the crucial issue of our time. How can we protect our planet and make it a safe place not only for us to live, but for our children and their children? How can we make these changes in the face of lost time?"