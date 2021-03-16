Lorraine Kelly wants to host late night version of her show

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) TV personality Lorraine Kelly says she wants to host a late night version of her show, where she would invite experts.

Kelly is currently hosting her self-titled morning show and says she would like to call the late night version "Lorraine: Unleashed!".

"I would love to do a late-night version of my show with the same experts, such as Dr Hilary. Some of the chats we have when the adverts are on are hilarious and unbroadcastable. We'd call it 'Lorraine: Unleashed!" she says, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.