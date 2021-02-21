Louise Redknapp regrets not trying to save her marriage

London, Feb 22 (IANS) Singer Louise Redknapp feels she should have worked harder to save her 21-year marriage with her ex-husband, former Liverpool and England football star Jamie Redknapp.

"I should have paused for a minute and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn't do it anymore. All I know is, I wish I'd tried (to save the marriage?)," Louise said in an interview with You Magazine.