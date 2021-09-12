  1. Sify.com
  4. Louise Thompson, fiance Ryan Libbey expecting a baby boy

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 12th, 2021, 17:41:20hrs
London, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Louise Thompson revealed on Sunday that she and fiance Ryan Libbey are expecting a baby boy.

The couple uploaded the same video on their Instagram accounts revealing the gender of the baby.

The 'Made in Chelsea' actress captioned the video as: "Gender reveal".

In the video, the Louise along with her fitness guru fiance are seen with a baseball bat. As Louise throws a ball at Ryan and he hits it, blue smoke breaks out of the ball, revealing that a baby boy will be joining them soon.

The post was received with thousands of messages congratulating the parents-to-be.

--IANS

ym/kr

