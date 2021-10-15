Lourdes Leon says she needed independence from 'control freak' mom Madonna

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Lourdes Leon is focused on her own independence. After graduating high school, Leon began forging her own path because she wanted to gain a sense of autonomy from her world-famous mom.



People magazine obtained a recent interview of Lourdes with an outlet, where the 24-year-old model talked about growing up as Madonna's daughter.

"I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this'," Leon said.

"Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent of her as soon as I graduated high school," she added.

Leon, who is Madonna's firstborn with ex Carlos Leon, revealed earlier this year in an interview with Vogue that she paid her own college tuition and lives in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Bushwick, away from the glitz of Hollywood.

As she's grown older, Leon has come to admire her mom's work ethic, especially "how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been," she shared with an outlet.

"I didn't fully comprehend that until I realised the importance of empowerment and what it means to be a woman. She's probably the hardest worker I've ever seen. I didn't inherit that, unfortunately. I inherited her control issues, but not her work ethic," she explained.

Madonna is also mom to Rocco, 21, David, 15, Mercy, 15, and 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella. (ANI)

