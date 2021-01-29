Love and Vaanku to release today (Jan 29)

The theatres in Kerala have reopened after a rather long break following the Covid 19 outbreak. Last week, Jayasurya starrer Vellam released and now there are two new releases today.

Love

Director Khalid Rahman’s Love has Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead. Ashiq Usman is the producer. Khalid Rahman has earlier directed the well appreciated Anuraga Karikkinvellam and Unda.