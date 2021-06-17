Love Story to release in the last week of July?

His maiden production, Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, in the direction of Sekhar Kammula, was to release on 16th April but it got postponed due to the second wave.

Producer Suniel Narang says that his team is closely monitoring the situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to reopen theaters and release new movies. Suniel Narang is one of the top exhibitors in Telangana.

“We are planning to release the movie a week after the lockdown and night curfews in AP and Telangana are lifted. In our state, night curfew is in place, and in Andhra Pradesh, the lockdown is continuing. Hopefully, the situation would be normal in July,” Suniel Narang said.

The makers are planning to release it in July itself if the government allows the theaters to start screening movies. But it may likely hit the screens in August.

The songs of ‘Love Story’ went viral, and it is carrying high expectations.

