Love Story to release on September 10?

One Telugu film that rejected lucrative offers from OTT players and stayed firm on the stand of releasing it in theaters only is Sekhar Kammula’s, Love Story. Now that the theaters have opened and audiences are also keen to watch them, the makers are contemplating releasing it on September 10.
‘Love Story’ is produced by Narayan Das Narang and Rammohan Rao. Narang owns Asian Cinemas, the biggest theater chain in Telangana. So, they have been advocating against direct-OTT releases.
‘Love Story’ has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film got postponed multiple times. But the makers will announce the date after a week. The film has the potential to bring audiences to theaters in big numbers. The song went viral, and it is a youthful entertainer.
Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya have been waiting to get the confirmation for the release date. Both of them have multiple films gearing up for release.
