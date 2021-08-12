Love Story to release on September 10?

One Telugu film that rejected lucrative offers from OTT players and stayed firm on the stand of releasing it in theaters only is Sekhar Kammula’s, Love Story. Now that the theaters have opened and audiences are also keen to watch them, the makers are contemplating releasing it on September 10.

‘Love Story’ is produced by Narayan Das Narang and Rammohan Rao. Narang owns Asian Cinemas, the biggest theater chain in Telangana. So, they have been advocating against direct-OTT releases.