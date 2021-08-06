Love Story to wait until October!

As ‘Tuck Jagadish’ is premiering on Amazon directly, will ‘Love Story’ follow the suit?

Nani and Ritu Varma starrer ‘Tuck Jagadish’ is heading the digital route. The film will not hit the theaters. ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ were scheduled for release in the theaters this April, but they got postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. Suniel Narang, one of the producers of the film, recently urged all producers not to release movies on OTT platforms until October. He requested the producers to save the theaters. Given this backdrop, how can he release the movie directly on OTT platforms before that deadline?

So, the cash-rich leading distributor and producer Suniel Narang may further wait before deciding about its OTT or theatrical plans.

‘Love Story’ was launched in 2019. But the pandemic situation caused such delays. The film carries high expectations as the songs went viral.

