Lovey Sasan: Embracing motherhood helped me to polish my acting skills

She says: "I personally feel emotional intelligence involves empathy and attuned communication, enabling me to tune into another's state of mind to establish interpersonal sensitivity and create a connection. This is probably the clearest category in which mothers blossom.

"One of the biggest brain boosts for moms is the ability to see the world through someone else's eyes. In many relationships, if you do not agree with a person, you can just walk away but you cannot walk away from your child. Instead, you have to stretch your mind to understand your child's point of view."

"As a mom, I'm learning to listen and be interested in what my child thinks and this makes me learn to get into his mind to fully understand the perspective of my child. These skills of attuning to others will for sure help me in my work, as for an actor it is a must to get into the character assigned. So in a way I hope embracing motherhood will help me become a better actor."

Lovey, who is married to Koushik Krishnamurthy, is the mother of two sons Royce and Prince. She claims being a mom is beneficial. "Motherhood is helping me to set my priorities. As everything else seems surprisingly petty in comparison to the well-being of my children. In a way, having children is making me more liberated, to think more boldly, more willing to take risks, and less hung-up on what other people think of me."

Lovey is known for featuring in shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Kya Huaa Tera Vaada', and 'Love by Chance', among others.

--IANS

ila/kr