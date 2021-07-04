Lovey Sasan: Second child will start a new chapter of my life

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Lovey Sasan, who played the role of Paridhi in the show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" in the previous season, is expecting her second child with husband Koushik Krishnamurthy. The actress says that becoming a mother again will start a new chapter in her life.

"I'm feeling beyond excited and lucky to complete my family with the second child. It makes me feel blessed to be living a fairly life with man of my dreams. I'm counting each passing day and waiting to see my angel whom I'm parenting in my belly as a secret for all this while. He will begin the next chapter of our life," Lovey told IANS.