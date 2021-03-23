Lucknow doctor tests positive after completing vax course

Nitin Mishra, emergency medical officer at the Civil hospital, had been vaccinated with Covaxin on February 15 and then March 16.

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) A Lucknow-based doctor has become the first person in Uttar Pradesh to test positive for Covid even after completing the two-dose course of the vaccine.

However, he developed a severe cough along with mild fever on March 18 and got himself tested on March 20.

The report on Sunday revealed he was Covid19 positive and has isolated himself at home because he has only mild symptoms and regularly monitors his blood pressure and blood oxygen levels.

Subhash Chandra Sundariyal, director, Civil hospital, said that, "We are also in touch with him and in case, symptoms aggravate, he will be hospitalized. The entire hospital has been sanitized and services are continuing as usual."

Meanwhile, director general of medical health, D.S. Negi confirmed that Nitin Mishra's case is the first recorded instance where a person has been found to have contracted Covid-19 and turned symptomatic after completion of the two-dose course of Covaxin.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed in India by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Negi said "Data shows that the efficacy of Covaxin is about 80-90 per cent. The vaccine does not act as a shield against infection, but protects a person from falling critically ill, hence people should go for the vaccine, if they are medically eligible, without any hesitation."

Prof Amita Jain, head of the microbiology department in King George's Medical University, said "It takes a few weeks, even after completion of the vaccination course, to build full immunity against the disease. During this period, a person may get infected and develop symptoms."

--IANS

amita/in