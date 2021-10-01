Lucknow shoot done for Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Hafiz 2'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' shoot in Lucknow has been completed.

The film stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the leading roles.

Talking about the experience of shooting in Lucknow, director Faruk Kabir says: "I have to say that Lucknow showed us a great time. We lived like a family for almost two months. The film's team was relentless in ensuring that we finished the day's work as planned. We're happy that the schedule has concluded within the intended number of days. The team is at it to be certain that we bring the audience an intense action love story very soon."