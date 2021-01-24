Lucky Ali creates magic with melodious unplugged rendition of 'Sayyaah'

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): It is indeed a 'Happy Sunday' for all the Lucky Ali fans, as the musical genius dropped a fresh track titled 'Sayyaah unplugged' during the early hours today.



The new song is a reprised and fresh rendition of his previously released song of the same name. Besides the new rendition, the video of the song is also quite appealing as it captures some of the scenic and picturesque shots of Goa and its beaches.

The video of the song sees Ali seated and singing at a stage while his band members sit beside him and create magic with their musical instruments.

As per the YouTube description of the song, the video is "live, raw, unplugged." The original 'Sayyaah' song was released in 2011 and was a part of his album 'Raasta Man'.

Earlier last month, a soulful rendition of Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' had gone viral on social media where he was seen performing an impromptu gig at a cafe in Goa. 'O Sanam' is one of the many classics by Ali that are still loved throughout the country. The song featured in Ali's debut album titled 'Sunoh'. (ANI)

