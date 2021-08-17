Lucky to have 'The Empire' as my directorial debut: Mitakshara

Talking about her directorial debut, Mitakshara said, "When I started working on 'The Empire', I treated it like a movie and not a show, which allowed me to step into the big frame and create an experience on a massive scale. Seeing the tremendous response to the trailer has instilled confidence in me that we have indeed created something special!"

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Mitakshara Kumar is making her directorial debut with the upcoming historical drama web series 'The Empire' and considers herself lucky for doing so.

"Right from the costumes, dialogues, backdrop, everything was well thought through and holds the narrative. I am lucky to have 'The Empire' as my directorial debut. Many years of dedication and hard work have gone into creating this project, and I am eagerly waiting for viewers across India to enjoy it," she added.

Based on the book 'Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North' by Alex Rutherford, the web series shows how a young 14-year-old ascends the throne of Ferghana, and follows his journey to becoming King Babur (Kunal Kapoor).

The series shows Babur's battles to protect Ferghana and Samarkand, his time spent in Kabul as a nomad, and the ultimate capture of his personal turmoil.

The show features actors Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal and Sahher Bamba in key roles.

Director Mitakshara Kumar has also co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer. It has been produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

Created in conjunction with Nikkhil Advani, 'The Empire' releases on August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.

