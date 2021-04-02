Luke Newton addresses major rumour about 'Bridgerton' season two

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Seems like 'Bridgerton' fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the next season of the hit Netflix series as filming hasn't officially started yet. Actor Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, recently set the record straight after accidentally starting a big rumour about the production of the second season.



As per E! News, Newton got fans excited when he shared behind-the-scenes set footage in a March 14 Instagram post, which he captioned, "The boys are back in

town." However, he has since clarified that those were throwback images.

"We haven't actually started yet," he confessed during a nominees press junket for the 2021 SAG Awards.

He added, "But everyone individually is getting ready and psyched up for season two."

On being asked what does the second season has in store, actor Martins Imhangbe, who portrays Will Mondrich said, "It feels like a new world, without giving too much away. It's exciting to feel like you're in a new place. It's an exciting season."

And as for the show's massive success, the cast can't believe it either. "I think from the moment it dropped, and even leading up, the anticipation of the show was mind-blowing," Newton said during the junket.

He added, "Really, no matter how much you prepare yourself, I never could have prepared myself for what happened on Christmas. So, it definitely didn't take long for us to notice a massive reaction."

Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, 'Bridgerton' follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings ( Rege-Jean Page).

The series premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and immediately became a massive hit. One month later, Netflix announced in a blog post that it had become the streamer's "biggest show ever."

The series was recently renewed for a second season, which will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.

Last month, People magazine confirmed that Simone Ashley had been cast as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season. (ANI)

