Luke Skywalker holding lightsaber makes Mark Hamill cringe!

The 69-year-old on Monday took to Twitter, to declare his stance on the meme that has been doing the rounds on social media for a while now.

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) What makes Hollywood star Mark Hamill cringe? Every time he sees a still of the first time Luke Skywalker, his iconic character in the Star Wars universe, holds up the lightsaber and points it at his face!

"This makes me cringe every time I see it. I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan (Kenobi) wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned," he wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time Hamill has given the fans of the franchise some behind-the-scenes trivia on social media. Last week he shared a set photo from the sets of the film, "Star Wars: A New Hope", featuring a birthday cake.

"While shooting on location for the original #StarWars in Tunisia-North Africa, Gary Kurtz, George (Lucas and) I raised a styrofoam cup half-filled with warm champagne to toast Alec Guinness on his 62nd birthday. That was on Friday, April 2nd 1976. (I Googled it)," he posted on Twitter.

