'Lupin' part 3 now filming in Paris

Diop is a character inspired by the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsene Lupin. The show is Netflix's second biggest international hit after 'Squid Game', reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix's popular series 'Lupin' is currently shooting its highly anticipated third instalment in Paris with French star Omar Sy reprising his role as Assane Diop.

The production was announced on Thursday by both Netflix and Sy on their respective Twitter accounts.

Sy, who is now based in Los Angeles, posted a selfie with a caption that reads: "Feels good being home! Lupin, Part 3, now in production."

Netflix posted the same picture to announce the production, with a caption that reads: "Guess who's back and ready to steal the show?"

Produced by Gaumont, the contemporary adaptation was created by George Kay, in collaboration with Francois Uzan ('Family Business'), based on the iconic novels by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905.

'Lupin' has been a global hit for the streamer. Part 1 is believed to have been watched by more than 70 million households within its first 28 days on the platform. Sy also served as creative producer on some episodes of the series.

'Lupin' stars many emerging talent from diverse backgrounds, including Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, as well as Ludivine Sagnier and Clothilde Hesme.

--IANS

dc/ksk/