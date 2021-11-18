Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir, Shraddha to release on Jan 2023

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release on January 26, 2023.

Earlier this year, the makers had announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will release in Holi 2022.

After delivering back to back super hits like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Luv is currently busy finishing his next untitled romantic comedy.