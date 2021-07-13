Luxury Car tax evasion: Madras HC imposes fine on actor Vijay

The Madras High Court has imposed Rs One Lakh fine on actor Vijay after he failed to pay entry tax for his imported Rolls Royce Ghost from England.

Justice SM Subramaniam imposed the fine after Commercial Department made the tax demand from the actor.

The Justice dismissed the plea filed by Vijay that actors like him are playing roles that are against corruption but in real life, they are evading tax. The Madras HC also said that these reel heroes should also be real heroes.