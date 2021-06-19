Lyca donated 2 crores to TN CM's Corona Relief Fund!

Leading Tamil film production house Lyca Productions has donated two crore rupees to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Corona Relief Fund. This is the highest among any film producers in Tamil Nadu.

Debuted with Vijay's Kaththi in Tamil Nadu, Lyca has produced many films including Rajinikanth's Darbar, 2.0, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Kaappaan, and Mafia.