Lyca snapped RRR for a whopping 42 crores?

Lyca is actively producing and acquiring new movies to make a comeback after the financial setback they faced with 2.0 and Kaappaan.

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions, the production house of India's costliest film 2.0 has officially confirmed that they hold the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR.

Our sources say that they have procured the Tamil Nadu rights for a whopping 42 crores and the production house has already paid the amount in advance to the Telugu producer DVV Entertainments.

RRR boasts an ensemble of actors including Ram Charan Teja, Jr.NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani. Besides the Tamil and Telugu versions, the film will also be releasing in Hindi and Malayalam on October 13, 2021.

Lyca is currently bankrolling Trisha's Raangi, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Sivakarthikeyan's Don and Shankar's biggie Indian 2