Lyca to approach Producers Councils in Telugu and Hindi against Shankar!

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that Lyca Productions have decided to approach the film bodies and Producers Councils in Telugu and Hindi film industries to make sure that Shankar completes their ongoing project Indian 2 before moving on to his upcoming films with Ram Charan (Telugu) and Ranveer Singh (Hindi),

Recently, Shankar accused that Lyca's financial shortcoming is the reason behind the delay of Indian 2 and he is in no way responsible for the three years delay.

The matter is in the Madras High Court. But in the meantime, Lyca wants to give it back something that Shankar did to Vadivelu.

Yes, they claim that if Shankar can put an indirect red card against Vadivelu for his non-cooperation with his production house for Imsai Arasan 24 am Pulikesi, why can't Lyca do the same for the director?