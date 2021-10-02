Lyca to produce Aishwarya Dhanush's third directorial 

Leading film production house Lyca has announced that they are going to produce a Tamil-Telugu bilingual to be directed by Aishwarya Dhanush of 3 and Vai Raja Vai fame.
Aishwarya is the wife of the National Award-winning actor Dhanush and the elder daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth.
Speaking on the occasion of the project's announcement, Aishwarya said: “I am so excited to direct this film and with Lyca backing this project, our collective endeavor will be to bring a much-needed, family entertainer for our pan-India audiences.”
Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca Productions, said, "We are thrilled to have Aishwaryaa on board to direct our first Telugu production. We are confident that this film will captivate and entertain audiences across the country".
The film's story is penned by a debutant named Sanjeev.