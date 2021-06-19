  1. Sify.com
  Lyricist and poet S Ramesan Nair is no more

Lyricist and poet S Ramesan Nair is no more

Last Updated: Sat, Jun 19th, 2021, 10:34:49hrs
Ramesan Nair

Kendra Sahitya Academy award-winning poet and lyricist S Ramesan Nair passed away in Kochi. He was 73.

Ramesan Nair has written more than 500 songs in Malayalam cinema. He has worked as a sub-editor at the Kerala Bhasha Institute and also as a producer at Akashavani.

Ramesan Nair made his debut as a lyricist with the 1985 movie Pathamudayam. He has translated the Tamil classics like Thirukkural and Chilappathikaram into Malayalam. 

The poet and lyricist is survived by his wife P Rema and son Manu Ramesan, who is a music director. 

