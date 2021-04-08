Lyricist Manoj Muntashir turns producer with 'Punyshlok AhilyaaDevi'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Poet-lyricist Manoj Muntashir is all set to turn producer with the biopic of 18th century Maratha warrior queen, Punyshlok AhilyaaDevi. Muntashir tweeted the announcement on Thursday.

"A maratha warrior queen whose story must be known to every Indian. #ManojMuntashirEntertainment N #HumanBeingStudio proudly announce, #PunyshlokAhilayaaDevi. Har-Har-Mahadew!" he write on Twitter, sharing a poster of the upcoming film, which will be backed by his banner Manoj Muntashir Entertainment.