Lyricist Poovachal Khader is no more

One of the most prolific lyricists of Malayalam cinema, Poovachal Khader, passed away at the age of 72.
As per reports he was undergoing Covid related treatment at Thiruvananthapuram and breathed his last following cardiac arrest.
Khader has written nearly 1500 songs in around 400 movies.
Evergreen songs like Shara raanthal… , Naadha Nee Varum…, Anuragini Itha En…, Ponveene Ennullil…, Poomaname… and Etho Janma Kalpanayil… include some of the hits written by the legendary lyricist.
Khader has also written light music songs and mappilappaattu.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the passing away of Poovachal Khader is a great loss for the literary and cultural world.
