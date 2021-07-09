Lyricist Prashant Ingole drops rap song 'Darr tu nahi' to motivate people

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Lyricist Prashant Ingole has opened up about his new rap song that he has written, composed and sung as a treat to fans to mark his birthday, which was on July 7.

The song titled "Darr tu nahi" is a motivating number during these tough times of the pandemic.

"Life is magical, life is now. We do go through ups and downs, it's a pattern of life, but when we surrender ourselves to the superpowers from the sky above, we glide. We are just like a movie with twists and turns but at the end it's a happy ending. The universe is guiding you, Darr tu nahi," Prashant said.