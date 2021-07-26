Lyricist Snehan to marry Kannika Ravi, wedding on July 29!

Lyricist Snehan (43) is all set to marry Kannika Ravi (27) in a simple event on July 29 that will be graced by actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam's President Kamal Haasan

An erstwhile associate of Vairamuthu, Snehan wrote more than 2500 songs in Tamil and has also acted in a few films including Ameer's Yogi.