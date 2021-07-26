Lyricist Snehan to marry Kannika Ravi, wedding on July 29!

Lyricist Snehan (43) is all set to marry Kannika Ravi (27) in a simple event on July 29 that will be graced by actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam's President Kamal Haasan
An erstwhile associate of Vairamuthu, Snehan wrote more than 2500 songs in Tamil and has also acted in a few films including Ameer's Yogi.
Snehan also appeared in Bigg Boss and later joined Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam. He was contested in the Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency.
Kannika Ravi is a TV serial actress, she had acted in TV serials like Amutha and Kalyan Veedu. She also appeared in Samuthirkani's Saatai.