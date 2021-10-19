MAA elections: Manchu Manoj responds to Ram Gopal Varma's barb

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Ram Gopal Varma is no stranger to controversies, but on Tuesday, he waded into one that has wracked Tollywood's influential trade body, Movie Artists Association (MAA) following its just-concluded elections.

Referring to the election, RGV tweeted, "Cine'MAA' is a CIRCUS full of JOKERS." Actor Manchu Manoj, son of veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu, and brother of the newly-elected MAA President, Manchu Vishnu, responded at once by taking a swipe at the director.