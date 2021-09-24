'Maamanithan' script was narrated to Vadivelu, Prabhu Deva, and Mammootty!

In his recent tweet, National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy has mentioned that he initially narrated the script of Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan to Vadivelu, Prabhu Deva, and veteran Malayalam Superstar Mammootty.
"Vadivelu felt that the story was heavy. Prabhu Deva felt emotional but couldn't join the sets due to his film commitments in Mumbai. Mammootty agreed but the project didn't materialize. Finally, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi came on board. Good news coming soon", tweeted Seenu Ramasamy.
Produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the composer has scored the songs and background score with his dad Ilaiyaraaja for Maamanithan.
Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame plays the female lead in Maamanithan while Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Jewel Mary, Anikha Surendran, and Shaji Chen are playing pivotal characters.