'Maamanithan' script was narrated to Vadivelu, Prabhu Deva, and Mammootty!

In his recent tweet, National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy has mentioned that he initially narrated the script of Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan to Vadivelu, Prabhu Deva, and veteran Malayalam Superstar Mammootty.

"Vadivelu felt that the story was heavy. Prabhu Deva felt emotional but couldn't join the sets due to his film commitments in Mumbai. Mammootty agreed but the project didn't materialize. Finally, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi came on board. Good news coming soon", tweeted Seenu Ramasamy.