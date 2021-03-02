'Maamanithan' title issue comes to an end!

The title issue of Maamanithan has come to an end. Yes, the film's director Seenu Ramasamy took to his Twitter page to confirm that his producer Yuvan Shankar Raja has got permission to use the title and the official papers has reached them from producer Jeyaseelan, who had registered the title before them.

"As we have got the title rights. First look and songs very soon", tweeted Seenu Ramasamy.

Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame plays the female lead in Maamanithan, the film also has Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Jewel Mary, Anikha Surendran, and Shaji Chen in pivotal characters.

Sukumar of Mynaa fame has cranked the camera for the film and both Yuvan and Ilaiyaraaja have composed the music.