'Maanaadu' 5 AM shows canceled, producer says all issues sorted out!

Last evening, Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu informed fans that the film will not be releasing today (November 25).

Later, the film's director Venkat Prabhu and distributors confidently said that all issues have been sorted out and the film will release all over the world at 5 AM today. But the morning shows were canceled after they did not get the KDM clearance from QUBE and other service providers.