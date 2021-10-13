'Maanaadu' and 'Enemy' to clash with 'Annnaatthe'!

While industry insiders expected that either the makers of Enemy or Maanaadu would postpone their film from Diwali, they are in the process of locking the distributors for each area. Sources say that the producers of these two films have decided to clash against Sun Pictures' Annaatthe starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu's producer Suresh Kamatchi has sold the film to Subaiya Films for a record price and started booking theaters.

Vinod, the producer of Vishal and Arya's Enemy has locked leading distributor Anbu for Madurai and Ramanathapuram area and Ayngaran will be releasing the film in overseas territories. The rest of the areas in Tamil Nadu have been bagged by Kamathenu Films.

Sources say that Red Giant Movies is likely to release Annaatthe in Tamil Nadu. Besides these three films, Suriya's Jai Bhim will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video for this Diwali.