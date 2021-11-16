'Maanaadu' audio launch this Thursday!

The makers of Maanaadu are all set for a grand audio launch this Thursday. The team has also applied for the CBFC certification, the officials will be watching the film this week. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu is all set to release on November 25. Subaiya Films have procured the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of the film for a record price.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters.

Billed as a time loop film, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the biggie and Richard M Nathan has cranked the camera. The makers of the film are super confident about the film's content, especially the cast and crew.

The film is also likely to be dubbed and released in multiple languages.



