'Maanaadu' blockbuster helps Silambarasan TR's VTK!

The blockbuster success of Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu is now helping the actor's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Think Music India has snapped the audio rights of the film. Produced by Vels Film International, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Thamarai is writing the lyrics.

After Endhiran and Navarasa, Think Music India is associated with AR Rahman now with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Sources also say that Vels Film International is getting multiple offers from leading distributors to snap the film.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR has resumed shooting for the film as he is done with all the promotions of Maanaadu.

Directed by Gautham Menon, Siddhartha Nuni of Lucia fame cranks the camera for the film and Kayadu Lohar is playing Silambarasan TR's pair while Neeraj Madhav plays the antagonist.



