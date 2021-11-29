Maanaadu breached the 30cr mark in Tamil Nadu!

If all goes well, the film has a bright chance to be the first 50cr grosser for the actor (as a solo hero). The film is already the biggest blockbuster in Silambarasan TR's career leaving out Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which is a multistarrer film.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is also a blockbuster in the US. Including premiere and three days, the Silambarasan TR starrer has grossed around 247K$ in the US. The film is also performing well in Malaysia, Singapore, and UAE.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film, Richard M Nathan cranked the camera, and Praveen KL has edited the film.

The film is likely to be remade soon in Hindi and Telugu, says a source close to the team.