'Maanaadu' first single postponed, not to release on Ramzan day!

Earlier, the makers of Silambarasan TR's political action thriller Maanaadu had said that the first single from the film will be out on May 14 for Ramzan. Now, the film's producer Suresh Kamatchi has said that he is postponing the single launch due to the sudden demise of the film's director Venkat Prabhu's mother Manimegalai.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film in which Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Silambarasan TR's pair.

SJ Suryah plays a powerful antagonist in the film which also has an ensemble of actors including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran.

Suresh Kamatchi has said that he will discuss with his team and announce the new launch date soon.