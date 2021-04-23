'Maanaadu' first single to release on Ramzan!

The first single of Silambarasan TR's political action thriller Maanaadu will be out on May 14 for Ramzan. It's well known that Silambarasan TR plays a Muslim youngster named Abdul Khaaliq in the film and the team also had initially planned for a theatrical release on Ramzan. But due to the surge in COVID19 cases, they have pushed the theatrical release.

Silambarasan TR's favorite Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan plays STR's pair in the film.

Maanaadu also has Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran in important roles.

Filmmaker turned actor SJ Suryah plays the antagonist in Maanaadu and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.

Currently, the makers are planning to release the film in July.