'Maanaadu' producer Suresh Kamatchi requests TN CM!

Maanaadu producer Suresh Kamatchi has requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to lift the Government's new rule allowing only vaccinated audiences to the theaters.
From Monday, leading multiplexes in Chennai and Tamil Nadu have informed audiences that only vaccinated (one dose at least) will be allowed and those who are below eighteen will be allowed without vaccination as the Union Government of India hasn't kick-started the vaccination process for them yet.
Citing this new rule, Suresh Kamatchi said that so many audiences do not have smartphones so it's impossible for them to carry a vaccination certificate to watch films. Once sent back, they wouldn't revisit theaters, he added.
The producer also added that under MK Stalin's rule, the pandemic is under control and theaters are following the standard operating procedures issued by the Government.