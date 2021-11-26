'Maanaadu' registers a massive opening in Tamil Nadu!

The film has grossed a little above 8.5 crores on day one in the state. Had the early 5 AM shows been there, the film would have grossed around 10 crores. Maanaadu is the career-best opening for Silambarasan TR.

Like STR mentioned at the pre-release event, fans seem to have taken care of him well and the massive opening is the standing proof for it.

Besides Tamil Nadu, Maanaadu has also performed exceptionally well in Singapore, Malaysia, and the collections have picked up from the evening shows in Kerala.

Sources say that the film's Telugu version didn't release yet as they haven't completed the censor process. An official announcement on the Telugu release date will be out very soon!

