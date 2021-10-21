Maanaadu release delay: Silambarasan TR's dad T Rajendra blames Katta Panchayat!

While Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of Silambarasan TR's upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu had said that he has opted out of the Diwali release plan because all stakeholders should make money, T Rajendar, and Usha, the parents of the actor say that the Katta Panchayat is the main reason behind the film's postponement from Diwali.

They had also said that their son Silambarasan TR is facing death threats. "For every film, they get a huge sum of rupees to allow the shoot, and later, they also cause problems during release", said Rajendar and Usha.

T Rajendar also added that he has enough proof for the Katta Panchayat and warned that he would go on a hunger strike in front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's house.

Usha Rajendar, mom of Silambarasan TR said that a distributor named Arulpathi is now trying to stop the release of his son's film.

Earlier, Usha Rajendar had posted a lengthy video saying that the TFPC and FEFSI are stopping his son's growth by favoring a few producers, especially Michael Rayappan, the producer of Silambarasan TR's forgettable film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan.

