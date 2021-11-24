'Maanaadu' release postponed yet again

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The release of director Venkat Prabhu's much awaited Tamil film 'Maanaadu' which was scheduled to release on Thursday, has been postponed yet again.

Announcing his decision to postpone the film, just a day before it was scheduled to release, the film's producer Suresh Kamatchi on Wednesday said, "A creation that was made with a lot of dreams. I was waiting for its delivery. It is with great pain that I announce to you all the fact that release of 'Maanaadu' has been postponed. I will announce the release date later. I sincerely regret the difficulties caused."